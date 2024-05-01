IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.
Insider Transactions at IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.