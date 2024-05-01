IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

Insider Transactions at IES

IES Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,294 shares of company stock worth $11,283,205. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

