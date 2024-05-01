Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

EL opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $250.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.