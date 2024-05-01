Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance
FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Monday. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17.
About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs
