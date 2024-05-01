Sidoti Downgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Neutral

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

TGLS stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

