Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.54 to $11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.170 billion to $9.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.92.

GPN opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

