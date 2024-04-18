Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

WPM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 854,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

