4,744 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 15,001,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,144,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

