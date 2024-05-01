Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 2,745.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 980,781 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

