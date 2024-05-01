PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.17. The stock had a trading volume of 502,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.79. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.