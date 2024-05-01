Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 10.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $96,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,926,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,079,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 100,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 560,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,171. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

