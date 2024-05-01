PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.68. The stock had a trading volume of 356,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.