PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 2,956 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. 2,163,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

