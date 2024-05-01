PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $14.47 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 88,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

