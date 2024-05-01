Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Reduced by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Charter Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.82. The company had a trading volume of 165,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

