Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $41.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

