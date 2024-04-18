Wells Fargo & Company Raises Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $57.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 69,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

