Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Down 2.8%

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 354,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 548,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

