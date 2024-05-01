Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $146.29. 1,647,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,304,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

