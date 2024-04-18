Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 3.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 222,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,287,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after buying an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after buying an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

