CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $568.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

