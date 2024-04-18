Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 151,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,046,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 44.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,290 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.