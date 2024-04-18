JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 79,250 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $54.44.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

