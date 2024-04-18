Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,384,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,303,964 shares.The stock last traded at $33.98 and had previously closed at $35.55.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.