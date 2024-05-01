Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 6,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.