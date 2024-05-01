Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $610.04 and last traded at $615.77. Approximately 330,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,234,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Intuit by 43.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

