Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. 1,269,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

