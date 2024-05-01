Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.6 %

DENN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 402,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,410. The company has a market cap of $423.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

