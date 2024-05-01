American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. 1,752,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

