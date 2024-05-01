Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Trading Down 3.0 %

ASH traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 501,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,157. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.