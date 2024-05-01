Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.15.

PEG traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,497. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

