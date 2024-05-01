Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,330. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

