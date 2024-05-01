Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.
Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,330. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.
Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
