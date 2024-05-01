Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 8,493,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 61,291,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

