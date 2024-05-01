First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $9.57 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,198,504,144 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,198,504,144.05. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99762922 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $8,944,843,110.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

