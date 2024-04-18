Wealth Alliance Purchases 8,648 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,232 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 2,588,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $13,992,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

