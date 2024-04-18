Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $229.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.77 and a 200 day moving average of $218.42.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
