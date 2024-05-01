Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,809 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

