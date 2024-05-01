Vasta Platform (VSTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vasta Platform Stock Performance
Shares of VSTA opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.16. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
