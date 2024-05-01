Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

