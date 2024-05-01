The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $299.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

