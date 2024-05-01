Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lifted by William Blair

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $282.38 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

