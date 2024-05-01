Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,109.0 days.
Adevinta ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.28.
About Adevinta ASA
