Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,109.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

