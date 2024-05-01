HC Wainwright Weighs in on Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 405.28%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

