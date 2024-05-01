Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.5879 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
