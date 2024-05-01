Choreo LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $739,587 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

