595 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 819.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in S&P Global by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $415.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

