Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.