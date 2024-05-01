Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,330,000 after buying an additional 174,409 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

