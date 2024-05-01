Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Toast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Toast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,486 shares of company stock worth $8,662,487 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOST opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

