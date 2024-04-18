Capital Analysts LLC Has $267,000 Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

LCTU opened at $54.76 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

