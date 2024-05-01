Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 and sold 66,293 shares worth $5,104,822. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

